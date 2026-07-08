Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Amprius Technologies, Inc. $AMPX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 164,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Amprius Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 1,385.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,383 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. Northland Securities set a $24.00 target price on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMPX

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In other news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 3,208 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $55,145.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 801,310 shares in the company, valued at $13,774,518.90. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Donald R. Dixon sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $1,459,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 359,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,170,554.60. The trade was a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 310,144 shares of company stock worth $5,049,997. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:AMPX opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 2.25.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 43.98%.Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Amprius Technologies Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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