Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 127,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2,017.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 727.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company's stock.

Get Pinterest alerts: Sign Up

Key Pinterest News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on Pinterest (PINS) to $30 and maintained an overweight rating, reinforcing a bullish outlook for the stock. Benzinga / The Fly report

Wells Fargo raised its price target on to $30 and maintained an rating, reinforcing a bullish outlook for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Pinterest (PINS) is being highlighted as a trending stock across multiple market sites, which can attract short-term buying interest and boost sentiment. Zacks article

is being highlighted as a trending stock across multiple market sites, which can attract short-term buying interest and boost sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Several research notes from Zacks Research trimmed Pinterest’s near- and long-term EPS estimates, including cuts to FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028 projections, signaling slightly more cautious earnings expectations. MarketBeat report

Several research notes from Zacks Research trimmed Pinterest’s near- and long-term EPS estimates, including cuts to FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028 projections, signaling slightly more cautious earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on macroeconomic headwinds and a tougher ad-test backdrop suggests Pinterest still faces advertising-market pressure, which may limit upside if revenue growth slows. Insider Monkey report

Commentary on macroeconomic headwinds and a tougher ad-test backdrop suggests Pinterest still faces advertising-market pressure, which may limit upside if revenue growth slows. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have also noted that Pinterest’s rally could face a bigger ad-related test, underscoring risk around the company’s core advertising business. Kalkine Media article

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 14,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $279,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 691,840 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,656. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $1,005,468.75. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,283. 8.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $39.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $965.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, June 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pinterest

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pinterest, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pinterest wasn't on the list.

While Pinterest currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here