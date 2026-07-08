Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Gold.com Inc. $GOLD

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 65,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.26% of Gold.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,273,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gold.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,408,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gold.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,971,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gold.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,790,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Gold.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company's stock.

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Gold.com Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $43.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.55. Gold.com Inc. has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $66.70. The stock's 50-day moving average is $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.62. Gold.com had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 0.35%.The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gold.com Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Gold.com declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Gold.com Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Gold.com's payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gold.com news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $1,663,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,639.16. The trade was a 58.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tether Global Investments Fund bought 58,536 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,486.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 200,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,622,000. This trade represents a 41.38% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 730,338 shares of company stock valued at $31,842,096 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Gold.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gold.com from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Gold.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gold.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $52.00 target price on Gold.com in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold.com has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOLD

Gold.com Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

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