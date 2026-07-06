Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 50,130 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,648 shares of the company's stock after selling 50,130 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in ARM were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new stake in ARM during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company's stock.

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ARM Stock Performance

ARM stock opened at $315.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $336.74 billion, a PE ratio of 375.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 3.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.34. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $100.02 and a one year high of $452.70.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%.The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting ARM

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on ARM from $260.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. HSBC raised shares of ARM from a "reduce" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $500.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $279.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARM

Insider Activity at ARM

In other ARM news, CFO Jason Child sold 31,920 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total transaction of $7,231,156.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 174,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,470,517.28. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Laura Kathleen Bartels sold 11,306 shares of ARM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.70, for a total transaction of $4,439,866.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,765,414.50. The trade was a 48.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 248,205 shares of company stock worth $57,741,572 in the last quarter.

ARM Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

Further Reading

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