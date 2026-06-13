Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 65,341 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY - Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,044 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 65,341 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Ally Financial worth $8,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 21,520.9% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,891 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,194,000. Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ally Financial by 177.3% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 178,762 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 114,305 shares in the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $45,733,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 30.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,251,925 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $88,276,000 after buying an additional 531,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In other news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 5,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $210,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 93,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,958,083.78. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 39,675 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,792,119.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 477,627 shares in the company, valued at $21,574,411.59. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLY

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.29. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.18. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 16.47%.The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Ally Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

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