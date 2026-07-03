Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $14.28 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 446,249 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $14,284,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE CMG opened at $35.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock's 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average is $35.08. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $57.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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