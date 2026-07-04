Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $7.93 Million Position in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,379 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $7,933,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Packaging Corporation of America

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $2,011,463.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 473,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,811,258.80. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:PKG opened at $237.99 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $223.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1-year low of $189.03 and a 1-year high of $249.51.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.04%.The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio is 72.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PKG shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $258.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $234.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $241.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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