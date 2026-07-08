Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,768 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 41.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 110.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 40.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company's stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,631 shares of the construction company's stock worth $23,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 6.2%

FIX stock opened at $1,682.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $1,884.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,500.61. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $513.99 and a 1-year high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on FIX shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,991.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Comfort Systems USA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,732.67, for a total transaction of $2,599,005.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,282,648.22. This represents a 16.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total transaction of $21,890,831.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $317,319,555.76. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,778 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,124 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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