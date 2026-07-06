Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,719 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $558.00 to $406.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Northcoast Research cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $498.40.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 1,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $386,812.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $275.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business's fifty day moving average price is $325.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.20. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.84 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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