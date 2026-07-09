Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. $JANX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 139,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.23% of Janux Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 96,416 shares of the company's stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 57,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company's stock.

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Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

JANX stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $35.34. The firm's fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.52.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.36 million. Research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JANX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Janux Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JonesTrading lowered their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore set a $22.00 target price on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Janux Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Janux Therapeutics

In other Janux Therapeutics news, VP Maria Dobek sold 2,038 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $28,878.46. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 32,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $457,265.90. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Janeen Noel Doyle sold 4,059 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $56,947.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 75,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,065,452.23. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation intratumoral immuno-oncology therapies that harness the body’s innate and adaptive immune systems. The company designs and synthesizes proprietary Toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists to reprogram the tumor microenvironment. Janux is publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol JANX.

Its lead programs include JTX-8064, a fully synthetic TLR4 agonist engineered for optimal stability and potency, and JTX-4014, a TLR1/2 agonist formulated for direct intratumoral administration.

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