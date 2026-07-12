Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,024 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,848 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on H. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $194.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David Udell sold 8,682 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $1,493,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,294,136. The trade was a 39.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 213,434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $35,803,553.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 213,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,803,553.50. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 236,658 shares of company stock valued at $39,977,159 over the last ninety days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE H traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.38. 318,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,285. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 52-week low of $133.51 and a 52-week high of $206.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -546.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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