Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,058 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $655,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.5% of Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on AMD to $560 and kept a Buy rating, calling AMD a top CPU pick as it highlighted rising demand tied to agentic AI and server CPUs. This was one of the main catalysts behind the stock’s strength. Article Title

Bank of America raised its price target on AMD to $560 and kept a Buy rating, calling AMD a top CPU pick as it highlighted rising demand tied to agentic AI and server CPUs. This was one of the main catalysts behind the stock’s strength. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said AMD is benefiting from a broader semiconductor rally, with investors rotating back into chip names after Bank of America’s $170 billion agentic AI opportunity call boosted sentiment across the sector. Article Title

Multiple reports said AMD is benefiting from a broader semiconductor rally, with investors rotating back into chip names after Bank of America’s $170 billion agentic AI opportunity call boosted sentiment across the sector. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and writers continued to argue that AMD’s AI and data-center growth story is still underappreciated, with several pieces pointing to stronger CPU/GPU demand, embedded/robotics opportunities, and upside to earnings estimates. Article Title

Analysts and writers continued to argue that AMD’s AI and data-center growth story is still underappreciated, with several pieces pointing to stronger CPU/GPU demand, embedded/robotics opportunities, and upside to earnings estimates. Positive Sentiment: One report said an analyst lifted estimates for a crucial chip-market segment, helping AMD stock “crush it” on Thursday and reinforcing expectations for stronger demand ahead. Article Title

One report said an analyst lifted estimates for a crucial chip-market segment, helping AMD stock “crush it” on Thursday and reinforcing expectations for stronger demand ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles revisited AMD’s big six-month run and argued the stock is no longer cheap, suggesting investors are debating whether the AI growth outlook still justifies the premium valuation. Article Title

Several articles revisited AMD’s big six-month run and argued the stock is no longer cheap, suggesting investors are debating whether the AI growth outlook still justifies the premium valuation. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage flagged valuation risk and a “flashy red light” around AMD’s rapid rise, with bearish takes warning that the stock could be vulnerable if AI enthusiasm cools or earnings fail to keep pace. Article Title

Some coverage flagged valuation risk and a “flashy red light” around AMD’s rapid rise, with bearish takes warning that the stock could be vulnerable if AI enthusiasm cools or earnings fail to keep pace. Negative Sentiment: Retail investors were reportedly selling some AI winners, including AMD, to raise cash for the SpaceX IPO, adding near-term pressure to semiconductor names. Article Title

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $488.45 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $380.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.06 and a 52-week high of $546.44. The stock has a market cap of $796.47 billion, a PE ratio of 160.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $421.49.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 247,032 shares of company stock valued at $101,072,366 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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