Yanni & Associates Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,725 Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Yanni & Associates Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,725 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $776,000. Tesla comprises 0.8% of Yanni & Associates Investment Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $395.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $409.99 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $386.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.68. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 376.14, a PEG ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.21 and a 12-month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,213 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

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