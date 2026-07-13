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Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $1.75 Million Holdings in G. Willi-Food International, Ltd. $WILC

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
G. Willi-Food International logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Y.D. More Investments Ltd sharply increased its stake in G. Willi-Food International by 3,072.6% in the first quarter, ending with 68,750 shares valued at about $1.75 million.
  • Other institutional investors also added to or initiated positions, and institutional ownership in the stock now stands at 9.45%.
  • G. Willi-Food International reported Q1 earnings of $0.46 per share on revenue of $49.7 million, while analysts currently maintain an overall Hold rating on the stock.
  • Five stocks we like better than G. Willi-Food International.

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of G. Willi-Food International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC - Free Report) by 3,072.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,750 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 66,583 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned about 0.49% of G. Willi-Food International worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in G. Willi-Food International by 408.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,903 shares of the company's stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G. Willi-Food International Price Performance

G. Willi-Food International stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.07. G. Willi-Food International, Ltd. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $37.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.26.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 14.51%.The firm had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of G. Willi-Food International in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WILC

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

(Free Report)

G. Willi-Food International, Inc is a specialty food manufacturer based in Porterville, California, that develops, produces and distributes a variety of seasoned and roasted nut products, trail mixes and snack foods. The company serves both retail and foodservice channels through branded and private-label offerings, catering to grocery chains, club stores, convenience outlets, airlines, hotels, universities and restaurants throughout North America.

Founded in 1977, G. Willi-Food has expanded from a single roasting line to multiple production facilities in California, supported by satellite distribution centers to ensure efficient delivery and inventory management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WILC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G. Willi-Food International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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