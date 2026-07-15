Y.D. More Investments Ltd Lowers Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Y.D. More Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $425.20 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $434.30. The business's 50 day moving average price is $401.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $386.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 70.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on UNH to $480 from $440 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in additional upside. Truist price target raise

Truist raised its price target on UNH to $480 from $440 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in additional upside. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp lifted its target to $475 from $400 and reiterated an overweight rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum ahead of earnings. KeyCorp price target raise

KeyCorp lifted its target to $475 from $400 and reiterated an overweight rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary point to UNH’s turnaround efforts, stronger cash flow, and renewed earnings growth as reasons the stock has rallied sharply this year. UnitedHealth Stock on a Tear Ahead of Earnings

Analysts and market commentary point to UNH’s turnaround efforts, stronger cash flow, and renewed earnings growth as reasons the stock has rallied sharply this year. Positive Sentiment: Investors are betting that the company’s AI investment plan could improve efficiency and support future profits, strengthening the bull case if execution is solid. UnitedHealth Is Investing $1.5 Billion in AI

Investors are betting that the company’s AI investment plan could improve efficiency and support future profits, strengthening the bull case if execution is solid. Neutral Sentiment: UNH reports second-quarter earnings on Thursday, and traders are focused on whether the company can meet expectations and potentially reach a new high after its recent run-up. UnitedHealth Reports Earnings Thursday

UNH reports second-quarter earnings on Thursday, and traders are focused on whether the company can meet expectations and potentially reach a new high after its recent run-up. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also highlights UnitedHealth’s sensitivity to broader healthcare trends, including Medicare Advantage reimbursement changes and industry-wide cost pressures, which could influence results but are not yet a clear positive or negative. Eyes On Elevance Health, UnitedHealth

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $429.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report).

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