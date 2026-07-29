YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI Stake Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI - Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,504 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.26% of YETI worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its position in shares of YETI by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 53,095 shares of the company's stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 41,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of YETI by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 648 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of YETI by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of YETI from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised YETI from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings cut YETI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price target on YETI in a report on Friday, May 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on YETI

YETI Stock Up 1.6%

YETI stock opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.73. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.59. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

YETI (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. YETI had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $380.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. YETI's revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.890 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company's portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI's products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

Further Reading

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