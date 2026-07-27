Yext $YEXT Stock Holdings Decreased by Rangeley Capital LLC

Rangeley Capital LLC lessened its stake in Yext (NYSE:YEXT - Free Report) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,328 shares of the company's stock after selling 486,032 shares during the quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Yext worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 58.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Yext by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,309,665 shares of the company's stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Yext

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander bought 76,190 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,711.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 141,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $737,011.80. This represents a 117.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth H. Waugh purchased 133,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $498,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 319,411 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,197,791.25. This trade represents a 71.35% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YEXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Yext from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Yext from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Yext from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yext has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Report on YEXT

Yext Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Yext stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64 and a beta of 1.14. Yext has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc is a software-as-a-service company that provides a platform for digital knowledge management. Its core offering enables businesses to centrally manage and synchronize public-facing information—such as location details, product descriptions and service offerings—across a network of search engines, mapping services, voice assistants and third-party directories.

The Yext platform is built around a proprietary Knowledge Graph, which stores and structures data to ensure consistency and accuracy.

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