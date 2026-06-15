Yost Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Yost Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,206,000. Molina Healthcare accounts for about 7.6% of Yost Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Yost Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Molina Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $972,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company's stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $2,082,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $1,511,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company's stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,713.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,502,611. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $124.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Molina Healthcare from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MOH

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH opened at $200.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.79 and a 200-day moving average of $164.63. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52-week low of $121.06 and a 52-week high of $311.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.42%.The firm's revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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