Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,585 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth $1,022,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $18,341,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $5,363,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CSW Industrials Trading Down 7.1%

CSW Industrials stock opened at $285.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.36. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $230.45 and a one year high of $338.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.84.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.51). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $232.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $249.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. CSW Industrials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSW shares. Zacks Research cut CSW Industrials from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $302.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $378.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CSW Industrials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $327.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSW Industrials

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $267,972.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,042.27. This trade represents a 6.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Darron K. Ash purchased 300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $256.62 per share, with a total value of $76,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $296,396.10. The trade was a 35.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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