Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 64.2% during the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 180,633 shares of the company's stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 70,650 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $122,028,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $4,305,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 954,867 shares of the company's stock worth $49,157,000 after purchasing an additional 51,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 90.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 676,740 shares of the company's stock worth $34,839,000 after purchasing an additional 322,012 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Bentley Systems Trading Up 1.2%

BSY opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $391.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.79 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 28.82%. Bentley Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Bentley Systems's payout ratio is 32.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $48.50.

View Our Latest Report on BSY

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Inc is a global software provider specializing in infrastructure engineering applications for the design, construction, and operations of roads, bridges, rail and transit systems, water and wastewater networks, power plants and grids, industrial facilities, and communications infrastructure. Founded in 1984 by brothers Keith and Barry Bentley, the company is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and maintains offices and development centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

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