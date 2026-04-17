Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Indivior PLC $INDV

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,497 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INDV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Indivior by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,368,996 shares of the company's stock worth $79,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,425 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Indivior by 2,597.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 995,013 shares of the company's stock worth $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 958,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Indivior by 669.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,386 shares of the company's stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 340,498 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth $594,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Indivior Price Performance

NASDAQ INDV opened at $31.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.88. Indivior PLC has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $38.00. The business's fifty day moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $358.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $305.62 million. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 16.85%. Research analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INDV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Indivior in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Indivior from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings cut Indivior from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Indivior from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $39.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INDV

Insider Transactions at Indivior

In other news, Director Stuart A. Kingsley acquired 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.86 per share, for a total transaction of $29,948.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $177,842.52. The trade was a 20.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

About Indivior

Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company's portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.

Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.

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