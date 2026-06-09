Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Stake Lessened by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,351 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 6,076 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,605 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,613,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,126 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $666,270,000 after purchasing an additional 37,756 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,874,206 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $457,419,000 after purchasing an additional 876,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,221 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $323,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,130,117 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $335,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $309.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Northcoast Research dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $364.00 to $344.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $274.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.4%

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $233.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.63. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $232.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $199.05 and a 1-year high of $352.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.54. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $126,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,122.90. The trade was a 11.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. This represents a 32.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

Further Reading

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