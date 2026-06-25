Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA - Free Report) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,064 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 159,943 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Zeta Global worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Zeta Global by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,152 shares of the company's stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 82,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the company's stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Zeta Global

In other Zeta Global news, Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $149,175.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 50,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,001,461.50. This trade represents a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.74% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZETA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 target price on Zeta Global and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded Zeta Global from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZETA

Zeta Global Price Performance

NYSE:ZETA opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -170.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Key Headlines Impacting Zeta Global

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Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm's mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta's offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

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