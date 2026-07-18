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Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 4,667 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
AbbVie logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zhang Financial LLC increased its AbbVie stake by 16.0% in the first quarter, buying 4,667 additional shares and bringing its total to 33,927 shares worth about $7.38 million.
  • AbbVie is drawing support from positive business catalysts, including European approval for Allergan Aesthetics’ Boey® injectable and continued momentum in newer products like Vyalev, RINVOQ, and SKYRIZI.
  • Wall Street remains constructive on the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus and multiple analyst price-target increases; AbbVie also beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates and recently announced a $1.73 quarterly dividend.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,927 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s Allergan Aesthetics unit won European Commission approval for Boey® (trenibotulinumtoxinE), a new facial injectable for glabellar lines. The approval gives AbbVie a differentiated aesthetics product in all 30 EEA countries and could add another growth driver to offset Humira-related declines. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Investors are also focusing on AbbVie’s neuroscience franchise and other newer product catalysts, with analysts expecting solid Q2 growth and continued momentum from brands such as Vyalev, RINVOQ, and SKYRIZI ahead of earnings. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and multiple price-target increases in July, reinforcing confidence in AbbVie’s long-term pipeline and earnings outlook. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for AbbVie to $14.08 from $14.23, though the new estimate remains close to the consensus of $14.18 and is not a major deviation. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank upgraded AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AbbVie from $234.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $267.67.

View Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $254.53 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.63 and a 12-month high of $261.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.30. The firm's 50 day moving average is $229.80 and its 200 day moving average is $221.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is 340.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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