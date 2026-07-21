Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 9,780 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 546.2% in the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $490.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $378.16 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $400.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $273.00 and a one year high of $495.00. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,072,413.88. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here