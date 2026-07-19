Zhang Financial LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 123.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,305 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company's stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,031 shares of the company's stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $132.38 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $106.37 and a one year high of $207.52. The business's 50-day moving average price is $132.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.30. The company has a market capitalization of $317.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 55,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,520. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirmed its buy rating on Palantir and set a $175 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels. This helps reinforce the bullish case after recent volatility. Benzinga article

DA Davidson reaffirmed its rating on Palantir and set a , implying meaningful upside from current levels. This helps reinforce the bullish case after recent volatility. Positive Sentiment: Palantir’s partnership with Nvidia on sovereign AI is drawing investor interest and is being framed as a potential long-term growth catalyst, especially as AI infrastructure spending continues. Article

Palantir’s partnership with on sovereign AI is drawing investor interest and is being framed as a potential long-term growth catalyst, especially as AI infrastructure spending continues. Positive Sentiment: Palantir CEO Alex Karp has been highlighting the company as one of the key beneficiaries of AI infrastructure demand, which may support the bull thesis that Palantir is becoming a major enterprise AI winner. Article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. DZ Bank began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Phillip Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $190.85.

Get Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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