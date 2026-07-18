Zhang Financial LLC Increases Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,339 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

Get IBM alerts: Sign Up

International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM launched new Power server products aimed at automation, app modernization, and local AI inferencing, which could support its enterprise AI push over time.

IBM launched new Power server products aimed at automation, app modernization, and local AI inferencing, which could support its enterprise AI push over time. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan kept an overweight rating on IBM even after cutting its price target to $250, indicating Wall Street still sees upside from current levels.

JPMorgan kept an overweight rating on IBM even after cutting its price target to $250, indicating Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts say the stock’s sharp decline may have pushed it into oversold territory, which could attract bargain hunters if sentiment stabilizes.

Some analysts say the stock’s sharp decline may have pushed it into oversold territory, which could attract bargain hunters if sentiment stabilizes. Neutral Sentiment: IBM heads into its July 22 earnings report with investors focused on whether the company can validate its AI and cloud momentum after the warning.

IBM heads into its July 22 earnings report with investors focused on whether the company can validate its AI and cloud momentum after the warning. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks and others are debating whether the selloff is an opportunity or a sign to wait, reflecting uncertainty rather than a clear fundamental shift.

Analysts at Zacks and others are debating whether the selloff is an opportunity or a sign to wait, reflecting uncertainty rather than a clear fundamental shift. Negative Sentiment: IBM’s preliminary Q2 miss and weak near-term outlook are the main reasons the stock is falling, as they suggest slower growth and margin pressure.

IBM’s preliminary Q2 miss and weak near-term outlook are the main reasons the stock is falling, as they suggest slower growth and margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have announced securities-fraud investigations after the plunge, which can keep negative headlines around the stock.

Multiple law firms have announced securities-fraud investigations after the plunge, which can keep negative headlines around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is turning more cautious, with some estimate reductions and technical warnings reinforcing bearish momentum.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Argus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $350.00 price objective on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $292.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $212.54 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $263.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $199.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Business Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Business Machines wasn't on the list.

While International Business Machines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here