Zillow Group, Inc. $Z Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z - Free Report) by 95.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 47,757 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Zillow Group were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,939 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $111,593.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 134,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,460.83. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,364 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $125,241.72. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 65,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,429,071.35. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 42,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,732 in the last ninety days. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Z has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Z

Zillow Group Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $29.58 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $93.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.98.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.10 million. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Key Zillow Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zillow Group this week:

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company's platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company's automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

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