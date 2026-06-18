Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH Shares Bought by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,806 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 19,261 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $11,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15,705.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,571,595 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $321,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,998 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,234,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,685,987 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $601,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,857 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,216,173 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,286,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 276.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,593 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $118,627,000 after acquiring an additional 955,284 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $413,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,022.64. This trade represents a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $87.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.12 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.21.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 20th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (down from $98.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

See Also

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