Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 85.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,812 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 16,592 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance's holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 404 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company's stock.

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Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $85.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.12 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $250,849.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at $967,803.84. This trade represents a 20.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and set a $92.00 target price (down from $98.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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