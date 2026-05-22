Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH Stake Cut by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,845 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 12,149 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Zimmer Biomet worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 161,195 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $14,495,000 after acquiring an additional 13,883 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $250,849.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $967,803.84. This represents a 20.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Read Our Latest Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $85.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.12 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Zimmer Biomet's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

Further Reading

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