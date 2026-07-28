Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION Shares Sold by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Free Report) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,740 shares of the bank's stock after selling 36,985 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP's holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 76.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,434 shares of the bank's stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 59,483 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,960 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 504,860 shares of the bank's stock worth $25,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,502 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 52.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the bank's stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company's stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Performance

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average of $62.26. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 52 week low of $46.19 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Saturday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $225.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, N.A. news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $263,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZION has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Profile

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle‐market firms and high‐net‐worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash‐management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company's commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

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