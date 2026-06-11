Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Has $4.82 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 250.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,261 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 93,112 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT's holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7,176.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 274,375 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 129,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company's stock.

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Key Chipotle Mexican Grill News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $30.41 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 49.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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