Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Bought by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,569 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,379 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in Zoetis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Zoetis Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $74.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.38 and a 12-month high of $172.23. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on Zoetis in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Frank A. Damelio bought 6,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. The trade was a 44.91% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,906,986.24. The trade was a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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