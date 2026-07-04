Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,387 shares of the company's stock after selling 55,289 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 66.5% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS opened at $74.73 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.40. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.47 and a 12-month high of $161.77. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The business's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Zoetis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $126.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In related news, Director Frank A. Damelio acquired 6,650 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. The trade was a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 3,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. This represents a 13.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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