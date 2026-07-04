Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Stake Raised by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,304 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 44,563 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 0.9% of Moran Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Zoetis worth $29,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its position in Zoetis by 12,431.2% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 24,069,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,028,423,000 after acquiring an additional 23,877,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $734,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,780,974 shares of the company's stock worth $6,011,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,210 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock worth $622,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,387,059 shares of the company's stock worth $300,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,113 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Zoetis

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $150.00 to $104.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $126.92.

View Our Latest Report on ZTS

Zoetis Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.47 and a 12-month high of $161.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock's fifty day moving average is $84.04 and its 200-day moving average is $109.40.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, Director Frank A. Damelio bought 6,650 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. This trade represents a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Bisaro bought 2,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. This represents a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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