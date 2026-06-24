Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,470 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 128,174 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Zoom Communications worth $36,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company's stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 579 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Zoom Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $86.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.92. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.15 and a 1-year high of $114.74. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Zoom Communications's revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Zoom Communications from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZM

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Communications

In other Zoom Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 12,886 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,129,071.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $173,312.36. The trade was a 86.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,923 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $5,679,146.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 36,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,571.12. The trade was a 65.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,638 shares of company stock valued at $13,900,194. Insiders own 8.83% of the company's stock.

Zoom Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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