Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM Shares Sold by Avory & Company LLC

Avory & Company LLC decreased its holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 279,509 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,926 shares during the period. Zoom Communications makes up about 15.4% of Avory & Company LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Avory & Company LLC owned 0.09% of Zoom Communications worth $24,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zoom Communications by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,753 shares of the company's stock worth $19,697,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications during the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Zoom Communications by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,112,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $182,315,000 after buying an additional 285,626 shares in the last quarter. Sherry Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $894,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $2,163,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Zoom Communications

In other Zoom Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 12,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $1,350,481.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 5,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $578,979.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 137,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,106,606.24. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 156,638 shares of company stock worth $13,900,194 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Argus raised shares of Zoom Communications to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zoom Communications from an "underweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zoom Communications from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.33.

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Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Zoom Communications stock opened at $86.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $96.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.91. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.15 and a twelve month high of $114.74.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

See Also

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