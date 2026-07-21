Zscaler, Inc. $ZS Stock Position Trimmed by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,222 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,915 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 19.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company's stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 8.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 9.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company's stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company's stock.

Zscaler Trading Down 0.1%

ZS opened at $149.82 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $143.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -312.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 85.92 and a beta of 0.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.63 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.14 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.Zscaler's quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,204,942.22. The trade was a 6.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $363,865.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 343,038 shares in the company, valued at $43,370,294.34. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,766 shares of company stock worth $1,978,587. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Thirty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $214.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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