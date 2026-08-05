Zumiez Inc. $ZUMZ Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ - Free Report) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,312 shares of the apparel and footwear maker's stock after acquiring an additional 103,540 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.53% of Zumiez worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,435,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Zumiez by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,576 shares of the apparel and footwear maker's stock worth $22,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,639 shares of the apparel and footwear maker's stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $31.70. The company's 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). Zumiez had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.54%.The business had revenue of $193.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $191.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zumiez has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.230--0.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zumiez

In related news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,841 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $72,287.62. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,054.86. The trade was a 35.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,987 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Zumiez from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zumiez from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zumiez

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc NASDAQ: ZUMZ is a specialty retailer offering apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods targeted at the action-sports lifestyle market. With a focus on skateboarding, snowboarding, BMX and streetwear, the company stocks a mix of leading third-party brands—such as Vans, Nike SB, DC Shoes and The North Face—alongside proprietary private-label merchandise. In addition to traditional fashion items, Zumiez stores carry hardware and equipment tailored to board sports, supporting both amateur and enthusiast consumers.

Originally founded in 1978 in Seattle, Washington, by Tom Campion, Gary Haakenson and Steve Brosvik, Zumiez opened its first branded retail location in 1988.

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