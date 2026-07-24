Zumiez Inc. $ZUMZ Shares Sold by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ - Free Report) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,558 shares of the apparel and footwear maker's stock after selling 155,000 shares during the quarter. Zumiez makes up approximately 2.1% of Towle & Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Towle & Co. owned about 1.39% of Zumiez worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,576 shares of the apparel and footwear maker's stock worth $22,504,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 478.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 768,691 shares of the apparel and footwear maker's stock worth $10,193,000 after buying an additional 635,691 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,849 shares of the apparel and footwear maker's stock valued at $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 38,956 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 45.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 562,252 shares of the apparel and footwear maker's stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 176,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,049 shares of the apparel and footwear maker's stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 68,569 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zumiez news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,841 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $72,287.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,054.86. The trade was a 35.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Weiss Ratings lowered Zumiez from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zumiez from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zumiez

Zumiez Price Performance

ZUMZ stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $316.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.00. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). Zumiez had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.54%.The business had revenue of $193.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zumiez has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.230--0.080 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc NASDAQ: ZUMZ is a specialty retailer offering apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods targeted at the action-sports lifestyle market. With a focus on skateboarding, snowboarding, BMX and streetwear, the company stocks a mix of leading third-party brands—such as Vans, Nike SB, DC Shoes and The North Face—alongside proprietary private-label merchandise. In addition to traditional fashion items, Zumiez stores carry hardware and equipment tailored to board sports, supporting both amateur and enthusiast consumers.

Originally founded in 1978 in Seattle, Washington, by Tom Campion, Gary Haakenson and Steve Brosvik, Zumiez opened its first branded retail location in 1988.

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