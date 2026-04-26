Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM - Free Report) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,735 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,919 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 340 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9,075.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 98.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

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Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.19. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.68 and a 1 year high of $132.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $727.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BFAM. Zacks Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $160.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $124.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $99.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.11.

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Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc NYSE: BFAM is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.

See Also

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