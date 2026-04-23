Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $16.22 Million Stake in STERIS plc $STE

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE - Free Report) by 160.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,990 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 39,395 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of STERIS worth $16,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,060 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in STERIS by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in STERIS by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,895 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of STERIS from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STE

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,098 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.21, for a total transaction of $734,876.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,233.05. This represents a 81.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company's stock.

STERIS Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of STE opened at $223.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.48. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $209.98 and a 52 week high of $269.44.

STERIS (NYSE:STE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53. STERIS had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 14.34%. STERIS's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. STERIS's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

About STERIS

STERIS Corporation NYSE: STE is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

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