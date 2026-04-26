Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI - Free Report) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,693 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 30,754 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 65.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 727 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Old Republic International by 28.1% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,013 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Old Republic International Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:ORI opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21. Old Republic International Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $46.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Old Republic International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Old Republic International's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

More Old Republic International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Old Republic International this week:

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 5,526 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $217,061.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,930. This represents a 16.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Eric Smith acquired 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,918.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,276 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $184,295.60. The trade was a 36.13% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised Old Republic International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Old Republic International from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Republic International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Old Republic International

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers aviation, commercial auto, commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, home and auto warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, directors and officers, and surety.

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