Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,125 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,776 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.08% of Bloom Energy worth $15,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,825,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $553,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the third quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,967 shares of the company's stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 13,684 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,099,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,189,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $372,277,730. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $6,126,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 165,732 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,847,446.36. This represents a 15.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,092 shares of company stock valued at $78,564,475. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bloom Energy to $229.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bloom Energy to $184.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.86.

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Bloom Energy Stock Performance

NYSE BE opened at $229.66 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $235.35. The company has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -604.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.54.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1 EPS for the current year.

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Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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