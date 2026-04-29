Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 42,303 Shares of Galaxy Digital Inc. $GLXY

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY - Free Report) by 130.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,676 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 42,303 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Galaxy Digital were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Galaxy Digital by 1,110.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galaxy Digital by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galaxy Digital by 397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Galaxy Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLXY shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Galaxy Digital from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Galaxy Digital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Galaxy Digital from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Galaxy Digital presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Galaxy Digital

Insider Activity at Galaxy Digital

In other Galaxy Digital news, Director Douglas R. Deason purchased 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 59,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,227,200. The trade was a 73.53% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 51.53% of the company's stock.

Galaxy Digital Stock Up 5.2%

Galaxy Digital stock opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. Galaxy Digital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion and a PE ratio of 219.67.

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Research analysts predict that Galaxy Digital Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Galaxy Digital

Here are the key news stories impacting Galaxy Digital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Helios data center shifts toward revenue: Galaxy delivered a first data hall to CoreWeave and is moving from construction into early revenue generation, with ~133 MW targeted for delivery by end‑Q2 and ERCOT approval adding ~830 MW (total approved >1.6 GW). Article Title

Helios data center shifts toward revenue: Galaxy delivered a first data hall to CoreWeave and is moving from construction into early revenue generation, with ~133 MW targeted for delivery by end‑Q2 and ERCOT approval adding ~830 MW (total approved >1.6 GW). Positive Sentiment: Share buybacks and balance sheet: Management repurchased 3.2M Class A shares for ~$65M and emphasized a strong liquidity position (cash and stablecoins ~$2.6B, total equity ~$2.8B), supporting capital return and runway. Article Title

Share buybacks and balance sheet: Management repurchased 3.2M Class A shares for ~$65M and emphasized a strong liquidity position (cash and stablecoins ~$2.6B, total equity ~$2.8B), supporting capital return and runway. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and coverage support: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy with a $50 target and Chardan initiated coverage with a Buy — fresh/strong price targets help sentiment and upside narratives. Article Title Article Title

Analyst and coverage support: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy with a $50 target and Chardan initiated coverage with a Buy — fresh/strong price targets help sentiment and upside narratives. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 beat vs. expectations on EPS: Galaxy reported EPS of ($0.49), topping the consensus loss estimate of ($0.59), which reduced near‑term earnings uncertainty but still reflects a loss. Article Title

Q1 beat vs. expectations on EPS: Galaxy reported EPS of ($0.49), topping the consensus loss estimate of ($0.59), which reduced near‑term earnings uncertainty but still reflects a loss. Negative Sentiment: Crypto‑price driven loss and negative operating metrics: Q1 reported a net loss of $216M, an adjusted gross loss of $88M and adjusted EBITDA of $(188)M, largely tied to digital asset price declines — ongoing crypto volatility remains the primary downside risk. Article Title

Galaxy Digital Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. NASDAQ: GLXY is a diversified financial services and investment management firm dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology sectors. Established in 2018 by Mike Novogratz, the company operates across trading, asset management, principal investing and advisory services. Galaxy Digital caters to institutional clients, high-net-worth investors and corporations seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and other blockchain-based assets.

In its trading division, Galaxy Digital provides market-making, execution and over-the-counter (OTC) solutions for a wide range of digital tokens.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Galaxy Digital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Galaxy Digital wasn't on the list.

While Galaxy Digital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here