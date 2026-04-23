Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,439 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 66,397 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.08% of SS&C Technologies worth $17,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 349.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,630 shares of the technology company's stock worth $14,754,000 after buying an additional 137,301 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6,069.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company's stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,340 shares of the technology company's stock worth $57,664,000 after buying an additional 97,247 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 35.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,362 shares of the technology company's stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 17.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,693 shares of the technology company's stock worth $47,171,000 after buying an additional 86,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $70.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.85. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.60%. SS&C Technologies's revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.700-7.020 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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