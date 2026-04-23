Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
SS&C Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zurcher Kantonalbank reduced its stake in SS&C Technologies by 25.3%, selling 66,397 shares and finishing the quarter with 196,439 shares worth about $17.17 million (≈0.08% of the company).
  • Other institutions were adding positions — Millennium Management grew holdings 349.1%, Goldman Sachs increased by 16.4% and Invesco by 17.9% — and hedge funds/institutions now own 96.9% of the stock.
  • Analyst views are mixed but the consensus is a Moderate Buy with a target of $98.13; SS&C recently beat quarterly EPS and revenue, issued FY2026 guidance of 6.70–7.02 EPS, and trades around $70.68 with a PE of 22.4 and a 1.5% dividend yield.
  • Interested in SS&C Technologies? Here are five stocks we like better.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,439 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 66,397 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.08% of SS&C Technologies worth $17,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 349.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,630 shares of the technology company's stock worth $14,754,000 after buying an additional 137,301 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6,069.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company's stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,340 shares of the technology company's stock worth $57,664,000 after buying an additional 97,247 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 35.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,362 shares of the technology company's stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 17.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,693 shares of the technology company's stock worth $47,171,000 after buying an additional 86,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $70.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.85. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.60%. SS&C Technologies's revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.700-7.020 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in SS&C Technologies Right Now?

Before you consider SS&C Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SS&C Technologies wasn't on the list.

While SS&C Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for May 2026. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
Why I broke this rule
Why I broke this rule
From Porter & Company (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines