Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 101,228 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,671 shares of the company's stock after selling 101,228 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Corteva worth $29,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Corteva by 118.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 209.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 90.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Corteva from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $86.00 price objective on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Corteva from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Corteva from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $84.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTVA

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.39 and a 1 year high of $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average of $71.38.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm's revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Corteva's payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $636,207.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,289.50. The trade was a 50.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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