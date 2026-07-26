Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $22.78 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 45,725 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 3.2% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. President Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $413.00 target price (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

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NVIDIA Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $206.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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