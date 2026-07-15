Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 8,521 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,479 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,521 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC's holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $425.90 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.18 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 98.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $475.30 and a 200-day moving average of $459.92.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Synopsys's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $570.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNPS

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

See Also

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